Off-duty Hamilton police officer arrested on OVI, vandalism charges

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police officer has been charged with OVI and vandalism after a Friday night crash, Hamilton Police Lieutenant John Fischer said.

Sergeant Casey Johnson, who was off-duty at the time, was allegedly involved in an altercation in Ross High School's parking lot during a Friday night football game, Fischer said. After the altercation, Johnson left driving a vehicle that was later involved in a two-car crash.

Johnson was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with an OVI, and he was later charged with vandalism for causing damage to a police cruiser door, Fischer said.

It is unclear if anyone in the two-car crash was injured.

"These are very serious and troubling allegations," Captain Marc Mcmanus said. "If proven, they represent a significant breach of the public's trust and warrant significant disciplinary action."

John has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

The incidents all occurred outside of the City of Hamilton, and Ross Township Police responded to the altercation while BCSO responded to the crash.