HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman with dementia.

Margaret Maynor, 75, was last seen driving an orange 2015 Ford Escape SUV with West Virginia license plate DL7137.

Police said Maynor was following her husband home to West Virginia when she got lost. Maynor is white, 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, with sandy colored hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Maynor or has information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.