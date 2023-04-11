Watch Now
Hamilton’s new Justice Center project to break ground Wednesday

Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 11, 2023
HAMILTON, Ohio — The city of Hamilton will break ground on its $32 million Justice Center project, which will be the new home for the city’s police department and municipal court.

The groundbreaking is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the site, which incorporated several properties on Hanover Street across from the Butler County Jail.

Nearly a third of the funds ― $10 million ― will come from ARPA funds the city received. The project will also reduce inefficiencies as the courts and the police department will be in the same building as both agencies were prior to the construction of the Government Services Center. The city had to duplicate holding facility and booking areas, and the proximity to the county jail will also benefit in the transport of prisoners.

City officials estimate the annual savings at around $300,000.

Construction on the 64,000-square-foot facility should start soon after the groundbreaking. The property is already cordoned off with chain-link fencing, and construction trailers are on site. The project should wrap in late summer or early fall of 2024.

