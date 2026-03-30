Hamilton transportation company to lay off 100 employees

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Canadian-based transportation company is laying off 149 employees, the majority of them at its Butler County location.

Day & Ross USA, which is based in New Brunswick, will cut 100 jobs from its site at 3560 Symmes Road in Hamilton, effective May 30, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, filed with the state last Wednesday.

At the Butler County facility, the majority of the layoffs will affect drivers (54) and dock workers (36). The remaining positions affected are dispatchers and dock leads (two each), plus administrative assistant, driver manager, inbound dock manager, operations coordinator, operations supervisor and senior operations manager (one each).

Thirty-two layoffs will come from the company’s facility in Livonia, Michigan, while the remaining cuts will be carried out in Indiana (6), Kentucky (6), Tennessee (3) and West Virginia (2), according to the WARN notice.

Day & Ross started in 1950 and was bought by McCain Foods in 1966. It is now owned entirely by McCain, the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen french fries and potato products.

The company opened its Symmes Road location in 2000 and hired workers who had lost their jobs when the previous company there, Dedicated Logistics Inc., shut down after General Motors chose a different shipping company.

Day & Ross has no union, the company said in the notice. Employees who are laid off will not be able to move into other jobs at the company and will not receive severance pay, it said.

The company said it will provide information on how employees can access unemployment insurance benefits and available services, including job placement assistance, retraining programs or counseling.

Asked in the WARN form what actions the company took to mitigate the impact of the employment loss, Day & Ross said, “Contract negotiation with our customer over calendar year 2025 while customer took business out to bid” and “New contract ultimately awarded elsewhere impacting our current workforce.”