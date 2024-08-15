Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyHamilton

Actions

Hamilton PD: Dead body found in Two Mile Creek, no foul play suspected

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON, Ohio — A person was found dead in Two Mile Creek in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon, police said in a release.

The Hamilton Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Eaton Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a body found in Two Mile Creek. When they arrived, officers discovered a deceased person. That person has not been identified.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time. Anyone with information or questions connected to the incident can call police at 513-868-5811.

Watch Live:

The Race

More local news:
Friedl homers twice on birthday, Reds rout the Cardinals 9-2 to sweep series 'I'm scared': Woman living in car with 13 cats charged with dozens of violations Man charged with having gun at school during youth football practice

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.