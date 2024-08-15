Hamilton PD: Dead body found in Two Mile Creek, no foul play suspected

HAMILTON, Ohio — A person was found dead in Two Mile Creek in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon, police said in a release.

The Hamilton Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Eaton Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a body found in Two Mile Creek. When they arrived, officers discovered a deceased person. That person has not been identified.

Police said foul play is not suspected at this time. Anyone with information or questions connected to the incident can call police at 513-868-5811.