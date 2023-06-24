Hamilton animal shelter's Taylor Swift-themed adoption event featuring $13 cats

HAMILTON, Ohio — As most fans will know, superstar Taylor Swift is a superfan of felines — she even talks about stumbling home to her cats in the song "Gorgeous."

Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton is hoping Swifties feel inspired by the singer's upcoming visit to Cincinnati and get their own Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button (all names of Swift's cats).

The humane society's Era Adoption Event through June 29 invites fans who might have a "Blank Space" in their home to adopt a cat for $13 — the price, of course, representing the "Anti-Hero" singer's favorite number.

"Taylor's a huge cat fan, she has three cats herself," said Megan Poffenbarger, the humane society's intake coordinator. "So we thought we have to do something in Taylor Swift's honor that's cats related ... we've been really hyping up our cats, we renamed every single cat in adoption Taylor Swift-themed names."

Want to adopt "Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince?" They're both available! Or "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "Karma" and "August." There are plenty of cats available with Swift-adjacent names — including "Tim McGraw," "Ronan" and "Betty."

Dog lovers can also get a furry friend over 33 pounds for $33 — Swift's age.

Poffenbarger said the humane society has more than 150 cats in its care and more than 100 dogs in-house.

"We are in the midst of kitten season, we're seeing way more dogs than we've ever seen before, so we're really at an influx of animals," Poffenbarger said. "Whatever we can to try to get them placed in homes, we're happy to do it."

For more information on the adoption event, click here.

