HANOVER TWP., Ohio — Multiple fire departments are battling a blaze at Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events in Hanover Township.

Officials have asked people to stay clear of the area.

The wedding venue, located on Millville-Oxford Rd., just opened its doors in May. The 15,000 sq. ft. building sits on 45 acres.

Officials have not provided information on the amount of damage the fire has done to the facility.