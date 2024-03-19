FD: 2 injured in early morning house fire

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were injured in an early morning house fire in Butler County, a Hamilton battalion chief said.

The fire started at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home in the 900 block of Westview Ave, the battalion chief said.

According to Hamilton fire, heavy flames were coming from the front window when crews arrived. The battalion chief said all occupants were outside of the home upon arrival, but there were two victims — one in the backyard and one on the front lawn.

Both victims were taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital but one victim was moved to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition, the battalion chief said.

The status of the other victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

The battalion chief said they believe the fire started in the front bedroom but the cause is still under investigation.

The fire damage at the home was serious, Hamilton fire said.

The Red Cross assisted six people who were displaced, the battalion chief said.

