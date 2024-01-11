Watch Now
Family-owned furniture store in Hamilton closing after 60 years

Posted at 7:42 AM, Jan 11, 2024
HAMILTON, Ohio — A furniture store that's been family-owned and operated for over 60 years will close its doors permanently, according to a press release from the business.

Jay's Furniture Direct and Jay's Furniture Clearance Center announced it will be closing for good, but first will liquidate all of the remaining inventory. Both stores have been at their locations — one on High Street, the other on Dixie Highway — in Hamilton for decades.

Both locations will hold "going out of business" sales where leftover furniture within the stores, which the company said is a combined 60,000 square feet of warehouse space, will be sold off.

The liquidation sales will begin on January 13, the business said.

"Deep discounts will be offered on items for every room in the house," reads the press release.

The press release did not say why the businesses will close their doors for good, or exactly when that permanent closure is expected.

