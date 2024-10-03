Watch Now
Body found in wooded area near Garfield Middle School in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County coroner is responding to a wooded area next to Garfield Middle School in Hamilton for a reported body found.

Our partners at the Journal-News report Hamilton police responded to a call that came into Butler County dispatch just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The Journal-News said the ambulance left the scene not long after arriving and Hamilton police said the coroner’s van was en route. They did not provide any other details.

Hamilton City Schools Superintendent Mike Holbrook confirmed the wooded area was not school property.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

