1 injured after car flips, crashes into Five Point Market building

Nick Graham/Journal-News
Fairfield Twp. and Hamilton police officers respond to a Wednesday morning crash in the Five Points area where a car flipped and crashed into the Five Point Market on Grand Boulevard.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 15:03:26-05

HAMILTON — A car jumped a curb off Grand Boulevard and flipped before crashing into the Five Point Market this morning.

A 35-year-old woman from Fairfield Township was driving the car when she lost control coming out of the roundabout, according to police. The vehicle jumped the curb, flipped, and ended up on its roof as the car crashed into the market. It’s uncertain how fast the vehicle was traveling when it left the roadway.

Police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched at 9:28 a.m. today.

The woman was cited for failure to control and driving under a suspended license, and transported to Bethesda Butler for non-life-threatening injuries, said Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. She also has misdemeanor warrants out of Trenton.

The township initiated the investigation, but it had since been turned over to the Hamilton Police Department as it’s within the city limits.

Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler said the accident is under investigation, and a report will be completed when the investigation is complete.

A 69-year-old passenger initially told police he was driving the vehicle, McCroskey said, but through the course of the investigation, discovered the 35-year-old woman was the driver.

The passenger was released by the authorities, McCroskey said.

