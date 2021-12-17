Good Samaritan honored for stopping thief at Butler County Kroger

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It’s not the ending a would-be robber hopes for, lying face down in a grocery store parking lot after snatching a woman's purse — but that's the exact situation the Butler County Sheriff's Office said Derek Vaughn found himself in at the Lemon Township Kroger.

Deshawn Pressley was honored Thursday after the sheriff's office said he chased down and subdued Vaughn after he grabbed 87-year-old Patricia Goins' purse.

Goins said she and Pressley briefly crossed paths inside the store on Old Oxford State Road before Vaughn ran past her, grabbing her purse.

“As soon as I stepped into the aisle he grabbed my purse out of the cart,” Goins said.

Pressley and several others in the store ran after Vaughn, following him out of the store and into the parking lot. Surveillance footage shows Pressley knocking the purse out of Vaughn's hands and holding him until deputies arrived, making a citizen's arrest.

“I heard screaming and yelling,” Pressley said. “It was a yell saying ‘I need help.’ I just turned around and did what I had to do as a citizen, and I'm glad I helped her because she’s a wonderful, lovely lady and I just love helping people.”

Pressley said he learned at a young age from his grandmother to always stick up for his elders.

“My mom died when I was young and my grandma took me in and she did very good by me,” he said.

Sheriff Richard Jones said he believes Pressley’s actions are rare in this day and age.

“He jumped in and took action and we are very fortunate she got her purse back,” Jones said. “We sent a message to this guy, who I hope is still in my jail.”

Vaughn was charged with robbery and theft, while Goins was reunited with her purse, thanks to Pressley's actions.

“I think he was great,” Goins said. “He’s my hero.”

Goins and Pressley said they plan to get together for lunch very soon.

RELATED: Boone County boy starts 'Operation KY Christmas' to collect toy donations for tornado victims

RELATED: Dunkin' employee surprised with fully furnished home from loyal customer