Fallen Butler County soldier to be honored in his hometown

OKEANA, Ohio — Nearly 20 years after Sgt. Anthony M. K. Vinnedge’s death in Iraq, a section of street in his Butler County home of Okeana will be named in his honor.

The 2001 Talawanda High School graduate was killed on July 5, 2007, in Iraq, while serving with Troop C, 2nd Squadron, 107th Armor Cavalry Regiment in the Ohio Army National Guard.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a transportation bill, Substitute House Bill 81, last week that includes nearly five dozen other honorary street names ― including for fallen military service members, public safety officers, and others.

House Bill 674, sponsored by Ohio Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, was included in Sub. H.B. 81. It was introduced in October in the House to name a section of Ohio 129 (between Chapel Road and the Indiana border) to recognize Vinnedge’s service and sacrifice.

Ohio Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp., attempted to have the same stretch named for Vinnedge, having introduced similar legislation in the Senate in April 2023.

“There is no way to adequately express the sorrow, and yet gratitude we as Americans feel when one of our servicemen or women give their lives for our freedom, but one way that we can help to honor them is by keeping the memory of them alive,” Lang said in June 2023 at the only hearing given to his bill in the Senate Transportation Committee.

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller and Councilmember Tim Naab gave testimony during the Dec. 3 House Transportation Committee meeting discussing Carruthers' bill.

“This is really amazing,” said Naab, who backed the bill in part because Vinnedge’s mother is a Hamilton city employee. Being involved in getting this process gave the U.S. Army Vietnam combat veteran “goosebumps.” Naab has been one of several in Hamilton behind the Hometown Heroes banner program, which have been displayed in the city for the past two years.

“I am grateful to the governor for signing this into law and appreciate the help and support of the Vinnedge family,” said Carruthers. “Every time that we drive past his memorial, let us remember the life of a young man who answered the call to duty and made the ultimate sacrifice for us all. His legacy will live on in every mile, every turn, and every moment of remembrance.”

Vinnedge enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2002, serving on active duty for three years, then later serving in the Ohio Army National Guard as a Patriot Missile battery operator. During his second tour in Iraq, he was stationed at the Radwaniyah Palace Complex in Iraq when he was killed. He was 24. Vinnedge was buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton.

Naab said it’s expected a ceremony unveiling the memorial highway sign for Vinnedge will be this spring.