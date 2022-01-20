Police search for suspect in Fairfield Township bank robbery

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairfield Township Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Security footage captured a man walking into Fifth Third Bank Indian Springs on Princeton Road in dark clothing, a mask and a hat at around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the man did not show a weapon but left the bank with "an undisclosed amount of cash."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Sections at 513-785-4179 or call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Provided by Fairfield Township Police Surveillance footage captured images of a man police said robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road.

READ MORE

Police: 1 killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting

Store owner joins ATF in offering reward to track down dozens of stolen guns