Police search for suspect in Fairfield Township bank robbery

Man accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank
Provided by Fairfield Township Police
Surveillance footage captured images of a man police said robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road.
Fairfield Township bank robbery suspect
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 21:44:20-05

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairfield Township Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Security footage captured a man walking into Fifth Third Bank Indian Springs on Princeton Road in dark clothing, a mask and a hat at around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the man did not show a weapon but left the bank with "an undisclosed amount of cash."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Sections at 513-785-4179 or call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

