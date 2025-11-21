Police: 72-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 72-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a driver who fled from the crash scene, according to Fairfield Township police.

Police said the crash happened on Tylersville Road near Exeter Avenue at around 9:08 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police first received a call Thursday night reporting that an unresponsive woman was lying in the road. When officer got there, they found Digna Merita Arribasplata had been critically injured after she was hit by a driver who had left the scene.

Police said investigators at the scene have been able to determine that a Kia Forte GT, possible a 2019-2024 model, was the vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle is likely damaged, including pieces missing from the front of it and potential side damage.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash, or who may have information contact the Fairfield Township Police Department.