Firefighters descend 50 feet to rescue 2 juveniles from Fairfield Township creek

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Butler County firefighters descended a 50-foot drop Wednesday evening to rescue two juveniles found in a creek at Timberhill Metropark.

The Fairfield Township Fire Department was called to a girls camp at the park at around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported juvenile passed out in the creek. When they arrived, they found two juveniles in need of medical treatment.

Because of the creek's location, a 50-foot drop from the adjacent railroad, the fire department said crews used a rope system and a 35-foot ladder to perform a technical rescue of the juveniles. They were then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Fairfield Fire Department said crews from Liberty Township, Monroe and the Butler County Technical Rescue Team helped with the rescue.

"Thank you to all involved and well wishes to the victims from last night for a speedy recovery," the department said.

There was no word on the juveniles' condition since arriving at the hospital.