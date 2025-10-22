Man accused of 'inappropriately touching himself' while driving by Fairfield City Schools bus

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officers have arrested a 43-year-old man accused of touching himself while driving next to a Fairfield City School District bus.

Fairfield Township police said a school resource officer with the district contacted them Tuesday to report a public indecency incident on the S.R. 4 Bypass just north of Tylersville Road. Students reported that they saw a driver "inappropriately touching himself" while traveling southbound on the bypass next to their bus.

Detectives were able to identify the car and the driver, and arrested 43-year-old Brandon R. Kuhlenberg of Middletown for public indecency, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was booked into the Butler County Jail on Wednesday.