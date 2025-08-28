Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cincinnati police officer charged with domestic violence

Cincinnati Police
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Cincinnati police officer faces a domestic violence charge after his girlfriend said he pulled her by her hair and struck her with his phone during an argument.

According to a complaint filed in Butler County Area II Court, Thomas Joseph Back Jr.'s girlfriend told Fairfield Township police she attempted to leave his parked truck with his phone in her hand during an argument on Saturday, Aug. 23. At that time, she alleges Back pulled her by her hair back into the vehicle.

When he let her go, the woman said Back followed her in his truck through the grass. He then got out, grabbed her and took his phone. During a struggle over the phone, Back is accused of cutting her wrist with his watch and striking her on the lip with the phone, causing cuts.

State records show Back has been employed by the Cincinnati Police Department since 2015. We have reached out to Cincinnati police for any information regarding his status and will update this story when we receive it.

