Newly released 911 calls reveal frantic witnesses were desperate to save a driver who crashed into a Fairfield Township home.

The crash happened Sunday on Drew Drive. Those inside the home survived, but the driver of the van did not.

One caller tells 911 that "a driver just hit four cars and ran into the side of my garage and I cannot tell if he's getting out or not. He's trapped."

Police have not yet named the driver or revealed what led to the crash.