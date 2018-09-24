Coroner responds to scene of Butler County crash involving 2 cars, semi
Mike Rutledge | Journal News
10:55 AM, Sep 24, 2018
UPDATE @ 10:38 a.m.: One person has been pronounced dead at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office told the Journal News.
A second person was transported to an area hospital, and a third person was treated for injuries at the scene, according to Deputy Brian Bussell, of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.
UPDATE @ 10:20 a.m.:
An investigator from the Butler County Coroner’s Office has arrived on the scene of the crash.
FIRST REPORT:
Emergency crews were called shortly after 9 a.m. to what reportedly was a multiple-injury vehicle crash at Hamilton-Cleves Road and Hine Road in Butler County.
Two cars and a semi truck were involved, a dispatcher said.