Cincinnati Children's Liberty Campus to undergo $365M expansion

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Cincinnati Children's is planning a major expansion at its Liberty Campus to provide more health care access to children and families in Butler County and surrounding areas.

Starting in March 2025, the medical center will begin constructing a large medical office building next to the hospital and adding four additional stories to the existing facility.

According to the medical center, the expansion will more than double the number of inpatient hospital beds and add surgical operating rooms.

The four-story addition will include four new operating rooms, three new surgical procedure rooms, 10 additional rooms in the emergency department, and 72 more inpatient beds, bringing the campus total to 114 beds.

“New construction, as well as the renovation of existing parts of the hospital, will feature advanced technology combined with personal touches suggested by patient families, the community, our medical providers, and staff,” said Cincinnati Children’s President and CEO Steve Davis in a press release.

A new medical office building will also be constructed to house clinical services already available at the Liberty Campus. It is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Cincinnati Children's Aerial rendering of Cincinnati Children's Liberty Campus expansion.



Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus opened in 2008, bringing pediatric emergency services, operating rooms, and clinics to the northern suburbs of the city.

In 2010, the campus opened an inpatient unit, allowing children to be admitted for overnight stays. An urgent care facility was added in 2014, and a Proton Therapy Center was added in 2016.

“In the very first year Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus was open, the patients we cared for had approximately 109,000 visits,” said Evaline Alessandrini, chief operating officer, in a press release. “Now, our Liberty Campus has nearly tripled in volume, with more than 282,000 patient encounters annually, including an average of 60 surgeries a day."

Alessandrini added that the new improvements will enable families in Butler County and surrounding areas to access health care closer to home without requiring transfers to the Avondale campus.

The expansion is expected to create at least 250 new jobs in the area.

Cincinnati Children’s estimates the initial investment for the entire Liberty Campus expansion will be $365 million, which includes design, construction, and medical equipment. The project is set to be completed in the summer of 2028.