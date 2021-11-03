Butler County voters approve MetroParks levy

Butler County voters have passed a tax levy that will fund MetroParks of Butler County.

The levy replaces a previous six-year levy that expires at the end of 2022 — collection for the newly approve levy won't begin until 2023.

The new levy will also last six years and will generate around $6.7 million a year for the parks department. It's estimated to cost. homeowners around $24.50 a year per $100,000 in home value.

MetroParks does not receive operational funding directly from the county and the levy is crucial to keep the parks accessible, safe and open, Johnathan Granville, executive director of MetroParks told the Journal-News in August.

Like Hamilton County — which also had a parks-funding levy on the ballot this year — the pandemic both brought out more people to parks than ever during 2020 while still causing financial hardships.

“Although the pandemic has dramatically increased the public’s demand for natural green space and passive recreational opportunities, MetroParks has always been committed to providing diverse, educational and safe park experience for all,” Grandin said in August.