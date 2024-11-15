Butler County sheriff say his office stands 'at the ready' to aid federal government with mass deportations

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says he's ready to help the federal government deport undocumented immigrants. Jones' announcement comes after President-elect Donald Trump announced his new administration's border czar, Tom Homan.

"To the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden has released into our country in violation of federal law, you better start packing now," Homan declared during the Republican National Convention in July.

Jones said he feels the November 2024 election is a mandate not only for the Trump team but for law enforcement.

"The federal government doesn’t have jails," Jones said. "They’ll have to depend on 3,300 county jails to house prisoners.”

Jones told WCPO he has already begun preparing. He said his deputies are clearing a pod that could house nearly 100 detainees.

"We try to keep all the illegals in one area as we’ve done before. They wear a different color uniform," Jones said.

Jones also said any cost incurred by Butler County while holding illegal migrants will reimbursed by the federal government.

But regardless of the migrant’s status, immigration attorney Christopher Pogue said the system is backlogged and instead of more punishment, more funding is needed to process credible asylum claims.

"Our system for trying to address these issues isn’t being properly funded," Pogue said. "If you’re anything less than a U.S. citizen, it’s probably good to know an immigration lawyer that you can call. Many will do free consolation just to give you an idea."

Hamilton County's sheriff is waiting to see exactly what a new federal government requires.

She told WCPO in a statement; “As sheriff of Hamilton County, I am and will always be a sheriff who enforces law and order, and I am also a sheriff who is an advocate for equal human rights. I will also note that I spearheaded a task force to investigate the actions of organized crime relating to undocumented persons who are participating in thefts around the region.

“We do not yet know what the specific plans are for this new presidential administration. After January, we will have more concrete information regarding federal policies and procedures being implemented at the national level. At that time, we will determine what impact those may have at a local level. As Sheriff, you can be assured that I will follow this issue carefully.”

As for Jones, he said he needs to do his job as he protects one of the largest counties in Ohio.

“If you watch the homeland, the new border czar he said he’s coming with or without these states helping and it’s the law,” said Jones.