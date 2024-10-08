Watch Now
Butler County emergency team deployed to Florida to help following Hurricane Milton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Butler County All Hazards Incident Management Team (IMT) deployed Tuesday morning at the request of the State of Florida and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to assist in the response and recovery efforts from Hurricane Milton.

The 12-person IMT will deploy for 14 days to support emergency operations for response with local first responders.

Butler County IMT is one of three FEMA approved Supplemental Response Team (SRT) Incident Management Teams in the United States with members consisting of local emergency responders from throughout the state.

The State Emergency Management Agency is responsible for implementing EMAC on behalf of the governor.

Butler County IMT was requested as a Type 3 All Hazards IMT with the designation implies that the team consists of members from across the emergency services sector. This cross-discipline team lends more expertise to emergency incidents such as natural and man-made disasters and terrorist events.

Butler County IMT is experienced with previous deployments to New York for Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Baltimore for Civil Disturbance and Winter Weather Response in 2015 and 2016, to Florida Emergency Operations Center for Hurricanes Irma, Michael, Dorian and Ian, Louisiana for Hurricane Ida and most recently, to East Palestine, Ohio for the train derailment in 2023.

