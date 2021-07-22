Butler County sheriff investigating 'staggering' safety complaints at Land of Illusion Water Park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office will investigate potential safety violations at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Water Park after a teenager died Tuesday after disappearing under the water.

Sheriff Richard Jones said his office has been "inundated" with complaints since the death of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones, alleging park lifeguards are not certified, life vest rules are not enforced and no rescue equipment is readily available.

"After this tragedy the number of complaints has been staggering, and I feel it's important to obtain all relevant facts to ensure everything is being done according to regulations and safety guidelines," he said.

Jones said he plans on contacting the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the attorney general's office for assistance during the investigation.

Land of Illusion did not immediately respond to WCPO's request for comment on the allegations but posted a statement on their website following Mykiara Jones' death on Wednesday.