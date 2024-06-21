Advisory issued for lake at Hueston Woods State Park after E. coli detected, Department of Health says

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — An advisory has been issued at Hueston Woods State Park's Acton Lake after E. coli was detected earlier this week, the Ohio Department of Health said.

The health department detected the bacteria in the lake on Monday with the advisory issued Tuesday.

Advisories are issued when the amount of bacteria in the water reaches unsafe levels and could make people sick, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are advised not to swim in the lake.

Most types of E. coli are harmless, but some can make people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An E. coli infection can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis and other illnesses.

Those most at risk for an E. coli infection are children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC.

This is not the first E. coli advisory for Acton Lake in June. On June 5, E. coli was detected in the lake, and that advisory was lifted on June, 7. There was also an E. coli advisory issued for 30 days from June 21, 2023 to July 21, 2023.

Hueston Woods State Park, which sits in both Butler County and Preble County, is a popular spot for camping, fishing, boating and more. Acton Lake itself, which spans 590 acres, has its own marina that has more than 100 docks for seasonal boating.