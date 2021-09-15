1 killed in crash after steel coil falls off truck in Butler County

U.S. 127 in St. Clair Twp. is closed this morning following a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer carrying steel coil, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. at Morganthaler Road. The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

A semi-tractor trailer owned by Total Package Express Inc. was traveling north on 127 (Hamilton Eaton Road) carrying a steel coil, and the steel coil became unsecured, fell into the southbound lane and struck a Ford Edge, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced deceased on scene.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be released pending notification of family.

“These are very difficult scenes to respond to. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.