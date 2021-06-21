Watch
Butler Co. seeking help to identify man killed in pedestrian-involved crash in Madison Twp.

Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 21, 2021
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office were seeking help Monday to identify a man whom a driver struck and killed Saturday morning while he was walking on Ohio route 4, south of Keister Road in Madison Township.

The man walked into the path of a northbound truck at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, the office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The white male is described as 30-to-60 years old with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 170 pounds with multiple tattoos, including a heart with the name “Heather,” cougar inside of the right forearm, and a cross with “RIP Mary” on the left arm, among others.

He was wearing a necklace with a cylinder-type charm with “DAD” inscribed. He was wearing a gray T-shirt with black shorts and New Balance shoes.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division has asked anyone with any information to call 513-785-1213 or Martin Schneider at the Butler County Coroner’s Office, at 513-785-5860.

This story was originally published by WCPO 9 News partner, Journal-News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

