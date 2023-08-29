Bus drivers could strike this week, halting transportation services for Lakota

Students who attend schools within Lakota Local School District may be unable to board a yellow school bus later this week, as bus drivers face a decision of whether to strike or continue negotiations with bus provider Petermann Transportation.

According to a message sent to parents of Lakota students Tuesday afternoon, bus services could be impacted as early as Friday morning.

The union representing Petermann bus drivers in that area, Teamsters Local 100, has been in contract negotiations with the transportation company for months. Now, that could all come to a head Thursday night, when the drivers have the chance to vote on whether to accept the contracts as they are currently.

"While we were aware of some disagreements, we have been reassured throughout this process that negotiations were ongoing and that the points of disagreement were not financial and reaching an agreement was expected," reads the letter to parents from Lakota Local Schools. "We have now been told that there is a possibility that the contract will not be approved when the drivers vote on Thursday night ... It is our understanding that the negotiations have been centered on accountability and safety components that Lakota has requested of Petermann."

The district did not specify what accountability and safety components were requested of the transportation company, or what impact that may have created on bus drivers.

According to a memo issued by Teamsters Local 100, the union will hold a meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. to review and vote on "the company's final contract offer."

If bus drivers vote to reject the Petermann offer that's currently on the table, there are two options ahead of them: Re-enter negotiations to continue to attempt an agreement, or go on a full strike.

In the event of a strike, Lakota Local Schools will not be able to offer any transportation for students in grades Kindergarten through ninth grade.

If that happens, Lakota's message says communication will be sent to families as soon as the district is made aware of the situation. In addition, students who attend classes at another building will not travel between schools; Lakota says it is looking at alternative options for those classes.

"We are assessing our ability to participate in athletics during a possible strike," reads the letter from Lakota. "Parents will receive more information from their schools and teams as it becomes available."

If busing is impacted Friday morning, Lakota asked parents to be patient, since district schools will likely see an increased number of vehicles at drop-off and pick-up. The district also asked parents to consider utilizing carpools to help mitigate this impact.

"If some drivers choose to work, regardless of the strike, our first priority will be to provide transportation to our students with disabilities," reads the district's message.

WCPO has reached out to Teamsters Local 100 and Petermann Transportation for comment but have not yet heard back.