Burn bans in place amid increased risk of wildfires

Multiple counties in Indiana have issued bans on outdoor burning, citing lack of rainfall and dried vegetation that could increase the risk of wildfires.

Franklin County, Indiana put its ban in place on Sept. 20. Ohio and Switzerland counties followed suit on Sept. 22 and Dearborn County joined the list on Sept. 25.

Under the burn ban, residents could face fines if they're found in violation. While the ban is in place, campfires, recreational fires outside of an enclosed fire ring and open burning any kind of debris, timber or other waste are not allowed. Setting off fireworks is also banned while the burn ban is in place.

A press release from Dearborn County said fire chiefs countywide were asked their opinion "and a vast majority is in faor of a burn ban." The press release cited that current weather factors, including low rainfall, high temperatures and high humidity, have dried vegetation "to the point it may easily combust and thus become a fire hazard."

In just five days, Ohio's statewide open burning ban will also be in effect for rural areas.

The state law bans open burning outdoors in unincorporated areas statewide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in March, April and May, as well as again in the fall during October and November.

Ohio's ban includes burning yard waste, trash and other debris. The Ohio EPA defines “open burning” as any set outdoor fire that doesn’t vent into a chimney or stack, including burning in a proper burn barrel.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the ban was put in place because of heightened wildfire danger at times in the spring and fall.