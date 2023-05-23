Three people indicted on human trafficking charges in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Three people in Brown County each face multiple charges of human trafficking, including charges tied to trafficking minors, according to court documents.

Erin Schumacher, Jimmy Schumacher and James Paul all face charges connected to human trafficking. Paul also faces several additional charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Erin and Jimmy Schumacher face two charges of trafficking in persons for commercial sex acts, one charge of corrupting another with drugs and one count of endangering children. According to court documents, the offenses happened between December 1, 2020 and April 11, 2021. Both human trafficking charges appear to be tied to one victim; one charge is because that victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the offenses and the second is because that victim was under the age of 18.

According to court documents, the victim was born in 2005 and would have been 15 years old when the offenses began.

Court documents say that same victim was sexually abused by Paul between Dec. 1, 2020 and August 2, 2021. Paul faces two charges of trafficking in persons for commercial sex acts, two counts of corrupting another with drugs, 10 charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one charge of felonious assault.

According to jail records, Erin turned herself in and was arrested on May 8. Paul turned himself in and was placed under arrest the next day, on May 9. Jimmy was arrested one day after that, on May 10. All three were indicted by a grand jury on May 4 and warrants were signed for their arrests the same day.

All three have entered pleas of not guilty. Erin and Jimmy are being held in the Brown County jail on a $250,000 cash bond. Paul is being held in the Brown County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Erin is scheduled to appear in court on June 7; Jimmy will be in court on June 1; Paul is scheduled for court on June 2.