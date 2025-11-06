OSHP: Woman flown to UCMC after she was hit in Brown County by driver who left scene

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a driver in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened on November 5 at around 8:21 p.m. on SR-286 near the intersection of Upper Five Mile West Road.

Troopers said a 30-year-old woman from Hillsboro was found on the side of SR-286; OSHP said investigators determined she'd been hit by a driver who left the scene of the crash.

Investigators found a passenger's side mirror at the crash site and suspect the vehicle involved may have been either a Chevrolet or GMC full-size pickup truck.

The woman was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare, where she is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash; anyone with information can contact them at 937.378.6191.