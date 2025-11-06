Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBrown County

Actions

OSHP: Woman flown to UCMC after she was hit in Brown County by driver who left scene

Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
WCPO
Ohio State Highway Patrol car
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a driver in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened on November 5 at around 8:21 p.m. on SR-286 near the intersection of Upper Five Mile West Road.

Troopers said a 30-year-old woman from Hillsboro was found on the side of SR-286; OSHP said investigators determined she'd been hit by a driver who left the scene of the crash.

Investigators found a passenger's side mirror at the crash site and suspect the vehicle involved may have been either a Chevrolet or GMC full-size pickup truck.

The woman was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via AirCare, where she is currently being treated for serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash; anyone with information can contact them at 937.378.6191.

Morning Rush

More local news:
New mountain bike skills course opens at Mitchell Memorial Forest Hamilton to honor Vietnam War hero as hopes for Medal of Honor continue Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into business on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State