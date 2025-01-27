Watch Now
OSHP: Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rear-ending garbage truck

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning after a crash involving a garbage truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. Monday morning on SR-123 just east of US-68 near Perry Township.

According to troopers, a man was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Express Van west on SR-123 when he crashed into the back of a stationary garbage truck facing west with its flashing lights activated.

OSHP said the garbage truck was stopped at a pick-up location when it was hit. The driver of the garbage truck was outside the vehicle and outside of traffic lanes and was not hurt in the crash, OSHP said.

The driver of the van was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, OSHP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

