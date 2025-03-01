OSHP: 22-year-old man veers off roadway, overturns in fatal motorcycle crash in Brown County

CLARK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 22-year-old man died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in Brown County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said the crash occurred along State Route 774 near mile marker 5 in Clark Township just after 7 p.m.

After investigating, OSHP said Jeremy Lawson was driving a 2009 Yamaha R6 northeast on State Route 774 when he failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the right side of the roadway before hitting a ditch and overturning.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said.

OSHP was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Hamersville Fire and EMS and the Brown County Coroner's Office.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.