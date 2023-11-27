OSHP: 19-year-old dies days after head-on crash in Brown County

CLARK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Brown County Saturday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post said a preliminary investigation revealed Erika Cox of Bethel was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta westbound on S.R. 774 in Clark Township at around 10:15 p.m. when a man traveling eastbound in a Volkswagen Jetta crossed over the center line and hit Cox's car head-on.

Both drivers were airlifted to UC Medical Center with what officials described as life-threatening injuries.

Cox succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Officials did not provide an update on the man's condition.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation. They were assisted at the scene by the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Hamersville Police Department, Hamersville Squad and Fire Department and Bethel Squad and Fire Department.