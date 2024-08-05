Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBrown County

Actions

OSHP: 17-year-old dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Brown County

Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
WCPO
Ohio State Highway Patrol car
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLARK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A teenager is dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash in Brown County Sunday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP identified the teen as 17-year-old Logan Saddler.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. at the Bethel Maple Road and State Route 774 intersection.

According to OSHP, Saddler was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southwest on SR 774 when he hit a Ford Edge entering the intersection.

The collision caused the car to travel off the right side of the road before coming to a stop.

Saddler was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, OSHP said.

OSHP said the driver of the Ford Edge had serious injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center by Air Care.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

More local news:
Fire interrupts patrons, temporarily closes popular destination at The Banks CFD: Carthage house fire claims life of man Matt Chapman homers, saves run with defensive play to lead Giants past Reds 8-2

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.