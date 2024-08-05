OSHP: 17-year-old dead, 1 seriously injured after crash in Brown County

CLARK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A teenager is dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash in Brown County Sunday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP identified the teen as 17-year-old Logan Saddler.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. at the Bethel Maple Road and State Route 774 intersection.

According to OSHP, Saddler was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southwest on SR 774 when he hit a Ford Edge entering the intersection.

The collision caused the car to travel off the right side of the road before coming to a stop.

Saddler was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet, OSHP said.

OSHP said the driver of the Ford Edge had serious injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center by Air Care.