OSHP: 1 killed in crash involving semi-truck along State Route 32 in Mt. Orab

Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 11:51:03-04

MT. ORAB, Ohio — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a semi-truck along State Route 32 in Mt. Orab, Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch said.

Dispatch said the crash happened just before 9:45 a.m., and it was between a semi-truck and a pickup truck at the intersection of State Route 32 and Brook Malott Road.

One person was killed in the crash, but dispatch didn't know which vehicle the deceased person was in.

No one else was injured in the crash, OSHP said.

Both eastbound lanes of State Route 32 remain shut down while OSHP troopers investigate. Dispatch said the lanes will probably shut down for another hour or two.

