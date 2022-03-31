One dead, suspect arrested in Mt. Orab shooting

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A shooting in Mt. Orab Wednesday night left one man dead. Police have arrested a suspect who they say has confessed to pulling the trigger.

According to police, the Brown County Dispatch Center received a call at 6:49 p.m. from 5040 S.R. 286 that consisted of an open line with screaming in the background. When Brown County Sheriff's deputies responded, they were told by witnesses that 76-year-old Jay Smith had been shot.

In a camper beside a home, an officer found Smith, who police said was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital, but died before he arrived, police said.

Witnesses on the scene told officers the person responsible for the shooting was 64-year-old Sherman Smith IV, who later confessed to police that he shot Jay. Police said the suspect also attempted to shoot a second man, but missed. Sherman is the nephew of Jay and the other man at which he fired shots, according to police.

Sherman has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder, police said.

