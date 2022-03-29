Hamilton County Sheriff's Office employee charged with OVI in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The civilian chief of staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was charged with OVI in Green Township early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest citation, an officer saw Kevin Horn drive a vehicle the wrong way down a ramp from Race Road to Westwood Northern Boulevard. The officer said Horn pulled over and parked the car. When the officer approached, Horn appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.

The officer said Horn admitted to having "a couple of beers while out." The citation said he refused to perform a standardized field sobriety test and told the officer he thought he was OK to drive home.

Horn was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. According to the citation, he also refused a breath test at the police department.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said it is aware Horn was charged with OVI, noting the case "will make its way appropriately through the criminal justice system." The arrest has not impacted Horn's employment status at this time.

