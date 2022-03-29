Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyGreen Township

Actions

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office employee charged with OVI in Green Township

police blue lights 2019.jpg
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
police blue lights 2019.jpg
Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 17:53:14-04

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The civilian chief of staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was charged with OVI in Green Township early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest citation, an officer saw Kevin Horn drive a vehicle the wrong way down a ramp from Race Road to Westwood Northern Boulevard. The officer said Horn pulled over and parked the car. When the officer approached, Horn appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.

The officer said Horn admitted to having "a couple of beers while out." The citation said he refused to perform a standardized field sobriety test and told the officer he thought he was OK to drive home.

Horn was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence. According to the citation, he also refused a breath test at the police department.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said it is aware Horn was charged with OVI, noting the case "will make its way appropriately through the criminal justice system." The arrest has not impacted Horn's employment status at this time.

READ MORE
Former Hamilton County deputy found not guilty of assaulting inmate
Broken windows force Hamilton County Sheriff to close 38 jail cells

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.