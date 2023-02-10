Mt. Orab mom charged with involuntary manslaughter for death of 11-week-old infant

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A woman was indicted Thursday for the September 2022 death of her 11-week-old infant, the Brown County Sheriff's Office said.

Kayla Sullivan, 27, was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children regarding the death of her child.

On Sept. 24, 2022, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to a residence along State Route 286 in Mount Orab for a call about an 11-week-old infant not breathing. The child was taken to Mount Orab Mercy hospital where they were pronounced dead.

After the child's death, the sheriff's office and Brown County Coroner's Office initiated an investigation.

It is unclear when Sullivan will be in court next for the charges.

