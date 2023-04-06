Man found shot to death in front of Brown County home Thursday morning

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio — A man was found lying in the front yard of a Brown County home, dead from a gunshot wound early Thursday morning, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said deputies were called to Love Day Road at around 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning after someone called 911 and reported hearing shots fired, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived, at around 5:38 a.m., they found a man lying on the ground in front of a home with a gunshot wound in his head; officials have not yet released the man's name, because his next of kin has not been notified.

Police said the man's death was ruled a homicide; no weapon was found at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Detective Walt Griffith at 937.378.4435 ext. 111.