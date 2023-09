BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A child is in the hospital after being hit by a school bus while riding a bicycle in Brown County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Hamer Road and Goose Run Road.

Investigators said the child suffered minor injures and was transported to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not say if they know what caused the crash.

Investigators did not provide the child's age.