Former patient files civil lawsuit against Brown County doctor who allegedly sexually assaulted her

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has filed a civil lawsuit against a Brown County doctor, alleging that he sexually abused her during a medical exam.

Dr. Ali Ghasemzadeh was arrested in July and charged with rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition in connection with patient interactions at his office in Georgetown, A G Cardiology.

Now, a woman is filing a civil suit against the doctor, whose medical license was suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. The woman, who is represented by Rittgers Rittgers & Nakajima, has filed a motion seeking permission to proceed with the lawsuit under a pseudonym to protect her privacy.

A criminal complaint alleges that Ghasemzadeh sexually assaulted one female patient with an ultrasound probe during an appointment in July, penetrating her for several minutes without a legitimate medical purpose. In a separate incident, Ghasemzadeh allegedly touched a female patient's breasts inappropriately during a heart exam in 2025, accotding to a complaint.

"This lawsuit is about accountability — not only for the alleged abuse, but also for what those responsible for overseeing Dr. Ghasemzadeh knew or should have known," attorney Matt Nakajima said.

During court proceedings, Ghasemzadeh was given a $700,000 bond, and he was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Ohio.

Ghasemzadeh's attorney, Joe Suhre, argued for a lower bond amount, saying his client is not a flight risk and is prepared to fight the charges in court.

We attempted to speak with Suhre following Ghasemzadeh's court appearance. He referred us to a previous statement shared, which stated, "Dr. Ghasemzadeh has been a pillar of the Brown (County) community and the medical community for years. He’s taken care of entire families and absolutely, unequivocally denies these allegations.”

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin said that authorities are aware of close to 10 additional victims following Ghasemzadeh's arrest.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have experienced inappropriate conduct with Ghasemzadeh to contact Detective Jeff Wolf at 937-378-4435, ext. 114. Rittgers Rittgers & Nakajima said former patients of Ghasemzadeh may also reach out to them regarding free and confidential consultations regarding civil suits.

Ghasemzadeh is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday, Aug. 6.