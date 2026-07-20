Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools superintendent on leave, special meeting scheduled

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The superintendent of a Brown County school district is on leave and a special Board of Education meeting has been scheduled for Monday evening, according to the district.

Fayetteville-Perry Local School District's website announced Monday morning that Superintendent Tim Carlier "is on leave until further notice," though the announcement provided no reason for the leave.

The school district has called a special Board of Education meeting for 8 p.m. Monday evening. According to the meeting agenda, the only item to be discussed at the meeting is "to consider employment, discipline and compensation of public employees."

Fayetteville-Perry Local School District

The agenda also says the board could choose to appoint an interim superintendent.

The agenda says the board will enter executive session, behind closed doors, to discuss the item. The agenda says the executive session is necessary to "consider matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or regulations or state statutes."

Carlier became superintendent of the district in 2019; he is still listed as the district's superintendent on its websites, as of Monday morning. Before becoming superintendent, Carlier has worked in the same school district for 19 years, according to an older message written by him on the district's website.

According to the message, Carlier has served as a teacher, assistant principal/athletic director, principal and superintendent during his time with Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools.

Carlier's message also says he was a graduate of Fayetteville.

We reached out to the school district about Carlier's leave, but the district declined to comment.

WCPO could not find any current or recently-filed criminal charges listed for Carlier in Brown County court dockets.