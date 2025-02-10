Brown County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect accused of shooting man in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man at his home in Aberdeen early Monday morning, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office said dispatchers received a call reporting the shooting on Hickory Street at around 6:52 a.m. A 51-year-old man was taken to the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Ky. with a gunshot wound to the chest, the sheriff's office said.

The man was then taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

The sheriff's office said at around 6:46 a.m., a man approached the victim's home and fired shots, hitting the victim in the chest. The suspect then fled from the scene and headed south, the sheriff's office said.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect contact them at 893.378.4435 ext. 126, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.

Brown County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information about the suspect beyond the photos.

WCPO has reached out to the Brown County Sheriff's Office for an update on the victim's condition but we have not yet heard back.