Apartment fire displaces dozens of people with disabilities, the elderly

RIPLEY, Ohio — Dozens of residents at a Brown County apartment complex were displaced after a fire.

First responders said they were called for the report of a fire at the Ripley Schoolhouse Apartments around 6 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, crews saw heavy flames coming from a unit on the third floor.

Investigators said the complex provides housing for people with disabilities and the elderly.

"The ladder, came in, caught the hydrant, which thank God was right in front of the building," first responder Matt Bradford said. "Then we had an engine go right to the river, lay a line, draft right out of the river and pump water right to us."

Investigators said the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, but the entire complex suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

Firefighters said everyone got out of the building. No one was seriously injured but a few residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping residents find a temporary home because the building is uninhabitable.

It is unclear how long it will take to repair the building or how much it will cost.

Firefighters did not say if they know what caused the fire.