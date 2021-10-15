Watch
Air Care responds to school bus crash in Brown County

School bus involved in a head-on collision, dispatch confirms
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 15, 2021
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Air Care is heading to the scene of a head-on collision involving a school bus in Brown County Friday morning, dispatch confirmed.

Eastern Local Schools said the bus belongs to them. There was no word on any injuries. Ohio State Highway Patrol will take over the investigation.

The crash comes one day after several students were taken to the hospital when a pickup truck hit the back of a Middletown City Schools bus. All of the students had "minor injuries" per the city's communications manager.

WCPO 9 has a crew traveling to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

