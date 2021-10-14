Watch
16 students taken to hospitals after school bus crash in Middletown

A pickup truck crashed into the back of the bus
Posted at 8:59 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 09:04:01-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Sixteen students were sent to multiple hospitals after a school bus crash in Middletown Thursday morning, according to Middletown's Communications Manager.

The crash happened sometime around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and North Highview Drive.

Shelby Quinlivan said a pickup truck hit the back of the bus. The students that were taken to the hospital had "minor injuries," Quinlivan said.

Middletown City Schools said on its website that multiple paramedics arrived to evaluate the passengers.

The bus was headed to Highview 6th Grade Center.

The two bus drivers on board and the pickup driver are not hurt.

We'll add more details as they become available.

