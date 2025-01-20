Brown County school bus crash leaves one dead, two injured

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and two are injured following a crash involving a school bus in Brown County Sunday evening.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) crews responded to reports of a crash on SR-32 and Stieman Rd around 7:38 p.m.

OSHP reported that when crews arrived on scene they discovered that a Mazda had driven over the median line and had struck a Western Brown Local School District school bus head-on.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

Two people from the school bus were transported to Mt. Orab Mercy, although it is unclear if they are children.

This is an ongoing investigation.