This Hamilton 9-year-old's cicada photo shoot is everything... and it's gone viral

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 9-year-old has gone viral for her Leibovitz-level portraits of a dead cicada depicted in various everyday and not-so-everyday settings.

Millie Staudt arranged impressive scenes for the cicada carcass using Legos and other small model toys.

"Recently discovered that my kid (age 9) has been staging mini photo shoots with deceased cicadas from our yard, and I thought y’all would appreciate her artistic expression," Millie's mom, Miranda Staudt, wrote in a June 4 Facebook post.

By Friday afternoon, that post had been shared more than 32,000 times.

"You’re welcome," Miranda Staudt jokingly wrote in the post.

The 9-year-old gives the lifeless cicada the Weekend at Bernie's treatment in a recreation of an ice cream shop, a tea party, working from home and more in more than 20 photos: